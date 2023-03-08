UrduPoint.com

Women Role Significant In Crop Production; Produce Half Food In Developing World

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Country Representative, International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan, Dr. Mohsin Hafeez here on Wednesday said women played a significant role in crop production as half of the food produced in the developing world was due to the contribution by women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Country Representative, International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan, Dr. Mohsin Hafeez here on Wednesday said women played a significant role in crop production as half of the food produced in the developing world was due to the contribution by women.

The IWMI Pakistan celebrated International Women's Day 2023 and held a seminar and panel discussion under the global UN theme 'Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality', a news release said.

The commemoration on this International Women's Day 2023 by IWMI was to raise awareness for inclusivity, technology incorporation and celebrate the Pakistani woman.

The IWMI through USAID funded activity Water Management for Enhanced Productivity (WMfEP) works on improving the livelihood and enriching the lives of women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. As women constitute majority of the workforce in agriculture, their role in the food security of Pakistan is important. The total labor force engaged in agriculture in Pakistan is 37.4 percent. Among this agriculture labor force, 67.9 percent are women. Their involvement in agricultural policies and programs continues to be largely overlooked.

Women farmers have shown a keen interest in acquiring skills in livestock management and growing vegetables in their houses. Through WMfEP activity, women water professionals have been provided opportunities to participate in various technology transfer and capacity building trainings to progress their careers, enrich their lives and contribute in the development of their community.

Women from all segments of society, from home owners, farmers, academia, researchers and livestock herders, have accelerated their development and skills by incorporating technology in their daily lives.

D.G. IWMI, Dr. Mark Smith in his statements declared that 132 women have been engaged in various interventions under WMfEP. He also stated that 'the target beneficiaries of WMfEP include the local population particularly women and youth in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan and specifically the Gomal Zam Dam command area in the two districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank'.

Development Specialist (Water Resources Management) USAID Mission Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz said, "We need to seriously create institutional framework for regulating ground water so that if there is a drought, then we should have sufficient ground water."The chief guest Director Climate and Sustainable Growth Office, USAID Mission Pakistan, Steven Rynecki emphasized the role of technology by stating 'we are using technology to try and make improvements in human capacity development, through training, through education but also through opportunities like today.

