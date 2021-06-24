KP Minister for Local Governments & Rural Development (LG&RD), Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday said that the socio-economic empowerment of women atop priorities' list of the federal and provincial government of PTI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Local Governments & Rural Development (LG&RD), Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday said that the socio-economic empowerment of women atop priorities' list of the Federal and provincial government of PTI.

He was addressing the inaugural function of 5-year socio-economic empowerment programme for women here under the auspices of USAID and International Rescue Committee here in a local hotel.

The provincial minister admitted that nation could be put on the path of fast-track progress and development only when no section of the society including woman is not ignored. He said that both federal and provincial government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are following the same policy.

In this connection, he also appreciated the cooperation of USAID and organizations of other friendly developed countries. However, he said that the seven districts of erstwhile Fata after merging into KP had also accepted the challenge of this speedy pace development.

The provincial minister said that they are fully aware of the expectations of the people of merged areas from the provincial government, where a black law was reigning and the development of women in these areas is also the top priority of the government.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that the provincial government beside introducing several laws for the socio-economic empowerment of women and making them able to work along with men has allocated a hefty amount in its development budget.

He said that women have been provided ample opportunities and a Rs.10 billion Kamyab Jawan Programme has been initiated in which the share of women is more than half. Similarly, he said that maximum opportunities are being provided to women in sectors including education, sorts, employment and business activities and urged upon them to take full benefit of it.