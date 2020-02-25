UrduPoint.com
Women University Students Pay Study To MDA

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Women university students pay study to MDA

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A group of Environmental Sciences department of Women University (WU), students paid a study visit to Multan Development Authority (MDA).

They were received by MDA upon their arrival at authority's office.

Assistant Director Urban Planning, Rao Nadeem briefed the students about Multan's master plan and MDA SOPs regarding town planning and authority's by laws on environment.

He informed that MDA had made No Objection Certificate (NOC) from EDP mandatory before 20 kanal or more housing scheme map approval.

Asst Director Town planning, Mohsin Raza stated that MDA was bringing new trends in Multan housing schemes.

He said that issue of environment would be taken special care while approving new schemes.

