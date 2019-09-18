Work begins to conserve Shah Hussain Saddozai tomb in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Archaeology Department has started executing a Rs 8 million project to conserve the historical tomb of Shah Hussain Saddozai.

The first from Saddozai clan to have settled in Multan in the mid seventeenth century.

Shah Hussain was the grandson of Asadul Ain alias Saddo Khan, the progenitor of Saddozai clan and was the first from Saddozais to have reached and settled in Multan in 1652 after he left Afghanistan (Qandhar) due to differences with the rulers at that time.

The Rs 8 million project was recently approved in 2018-19 but was deferred due to paucity of funds and set into motion in 2019-20 under Punjab annual development plan. It would be completed in two years and a sum of Rs 4 million was allocated for the year 2019-20. An amount of Rs 1 million has been released for the first quarter under a policy of releasing funds quarterly.

Shah Hussain Saddozai was given the title of Wafadaar Khan by a Mughal emperor and was allotted 'Jaageer' following which Multan became the second home to Saddozais.

The Saddozai rulers like Nawab Shuja Khan and Nawab Muzaffar Khan, and others were the descendants of Shah Hussain Saddozai.

The contractor started collecting the required material and erecting the scaffolding to reach higher points of the historical structure for its conservation from Monday last, Malik Ghulam Muhammad, the Incharge archaeology department Multan told APP on Wednesday.

The work is expected to gain momentum from Saturday, September 21, he added.

The tomb has two modern wooden doors which would be replaced by the Mughal design doors while a perforated wooden structure would also be fixed for proper ventilation.

Underpinning of salt affected portions of walls would be carried out up to a height of 12 feet on the exterior. Interior of walls would also undergo this process.

Lime plaster would be applied on the dome's interior and exterior besides walls. Lime plaster on walls and dome's interior would first be cleaned to unveil fresco designs, if any, and these would be restored. In case designs were found on unstable or weak lime plaster then designs would be traced and recreated as per original after applying fresh lime plaster.

Brick imitation and Kashi tile work would be restored on the second storey of the dome that is octagonal in shape.

Merlons of Kashi tiles on the parapet would also be restored.

The tomb's covered area has cement floor which would be replaced by Persian blue tile flooring while the open area or the courtyard would have apron with edge flooring and plinth protection.

Blue kashi tiles would also be cleaned and the weaker ones or chipped off tiles would be replaced, the official said.