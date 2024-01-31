Work On Gymkhana Project To Be Started Soon: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 09:17 PM
Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that the work on the Gymkhana project would be started soon
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that the work on the Gymkhana project would be started soon.
The Gymkhana project consists of 124 kanal of land near the South Punjab Secretariat will be a gift to the people of Multan.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Wednesday.
On this occasion, MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, Senior Vice President Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Sheikh Fazal Elahi and others were present.
DC said that providing clean water to the residents of the city was the top priority.
The existing water filtration plants in different areas will be made functional and urged the philanthropists to play their role in this regard.
There are many encroachments in the city which affect the flow of traffic and the citizens also face problems.
The district government was developing an App that would follow up on the applications received by the citizens and speed up the work.
Replying to a question, DC Mr Rizwan said that the rehabilitation work of various roads including Nawabpur road has started, which will provide relief to the citizens and business in these areas will also accelerate.
Discussing the restoration of parks and recreation centers in the city, he said that the PHA has issued clear directions in this regard and the condition of the parks will improve soon.
He informed that a proposal has been sent to the provincial government to shift District Jail Multan outside the city and a race course Lahore-style park be built at that place.
Earlier, MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal while addressing suggested to convene a district coordination committee meeting soon to help solve the existing problems along with previous decisions.
Supply of clean drinking water was a major problem in Multan and work should be accelerated so that the people could get clean drinking water.
APP/sak
Recent Stories
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates
Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region
CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital
FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action
CM inaugurates 33-km long dual road from Lahore to Kasur
Bahria Club face Arambagh in grand finale of 7th Commissioner Cup basketball tou ..
Speakers laud late Pervaiz Shaukat's services for journalist community
More Stories From Pakistan
-
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police3 minutes ago
-
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-20243 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police2 minutes ago
-
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates2 minutes ago
-
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region2 minutes ago
-
CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree8 seconds ago
-
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital10 seconds ago
-
FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action11 seconds ago
-
CM inaugurates 33-km long dual road from Lahore to Kasur13 seconds ago
-
Speakers laud late Pervaiz Shaukat's services for journalist community1 second ago
-
Fake document attributed to Pak Head of Afghan Mission: FO Spox2 seconds ago
-
20000 liters NCP diesel recovered during crackdown in D.I. Khan5 seconds ago