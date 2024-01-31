Open Menu

Work On Gymkhana Project To Be Started Soon: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 09:17 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that the work on the Gymkhana project would be started soon.

The Gymkhana project consists of 124 kanal of land near the South Punjab Secretariat will be a gift to the people of Multan.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, Senior Vice President Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Sheikh Fazal Elahi and others were present.

DC said that providing clean water to the residents of the city was the top priority.

The existing water filtration plants in different areas will be made functional and urged the philanthropists to play their role in this regard.

There are many encroachments in the city which affect the flow of traffic and the citizens also face problems.

The district government was developing an App that would follow up on the applications received by the citizens and speed up the work.

Replying to a question, DC Mr Rizwan said that the rehabilitation work of various roads including Nawabpur road has started, which will provide relief to the citizens and business in these areas will also accelerate.

Discussing the restoration of parks and recreation centers in the city, he said that the PHA has issued clear directions in this regard and the condition of the parks will improve soon.

He informed that a proposal has been sent to the provincial government to shift District Jail Multan outside the city and a race course Lahore-style park be built at that place.

Earlier, MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal while addressing suggested to convene a district coordination committee meeting soon to help solve the existing problems along with previous decisions.

Supply of clean drinking water was a major problem in Multan and work should be accelerated so that the people could get clean drinking water.

