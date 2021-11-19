UrduPoint.com

Work On New Runway At Faisalabad Airport To Be Completed By August Next'

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:25 PM

Work on new runway at Faisalabad Airport to be completed by August next'

Work on new runway at Faisalabad International Airport Jhang Road would be completed by August next which will open new avenues of direct international flights

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Work on new runway at Faisalabad International Airport Jhang Road would be completed by August next which will open new avenues of direct international flights.

This was disclosed by District Manager Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Shahid Hussain during his meeting with President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI)�Atif Munir Sheikh here on Friday.

He said that the new runway will accommodate wide-bodied airplanes and help PIA to start direct international flights from this city in addition to convince other International Airlines to add Faisalabad on their world map.

He said that the current cargo capacity of 1.

5 ton would be enhanced up to 14-15 ton with the operation of direct international flights.

President FCCI said that efforts were underway to convince Chinese investors to build a new civilian airport near Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate to meet the future needs of the air industry and to accommodate the growing passenger load for China.

He said that many Chinese companies were already operating in M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates whereas more projects were in the pipeline. "Similarly, EU and Turkish companies are undertaking new projects which are expected to be completed by 2024", he added.

Later,District Manager PIA presented an emblem of PIA to President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World China Road Jhang Chamber August Commerce From Industry PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Austria Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination ..

Austria Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination From February 1 - Chancellor

34 seconds ago
 Angola's oil exports revenue reaches 7.2 bln USD i ..

Angola's oil exports revenue reaches 7.2 bln USD in Q3

35 seconds ago
 Australians to have visual treat from Moon eclipse ..

Australians to have visual treat from Moon eclipse

37 seconds ago
 Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

6 minutes ago
 50 migrant workers died in Qatar in 2020: report

50 migrant workers died in Qatar in 2020: report

6 minutes ago
 Senate nods 2 bills related to Higher Education Co ..

Senate nods 2 bills related to Higher Education Commission

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.