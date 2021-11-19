Work on new runway at Faisalabad Airport to be completed by August next'

Work on new runway at Faisalabad International Airport Jhang Road would be completed by August next which will open new avenues of direct international flights

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Work on new runway at Faisalabad International Airport Jhang Road would be completed by August next which will open new avenues of direct international flights.

This was disclosed by District Manager Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Shahid Hussain during his meeting with President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI)�Atif Munir Sheikh here on Friday.

He said that the new runway will accommodate wide-bodied airplanes and help PIA to start direct international flights from this city in addition to convince other International Airlines to add Faisalabad on their world map.

He said that the current cargo capacity of 1.

5 ton would be enhanced up to 14-15 ton with the operation of direct international flights.

President FCCI said that efforts were underway to convince Chinese investors to build a new civilian airport near Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate to meet the future needs of the air industry and to accommodate the growing passenger load for China.

He said that many Chinese companies were already operating in M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates whereas more projects were in the pipeline. "Similarly, EU and Turkish companies are undertaking new projects which are expected to be completed by 2024", he added.

Later,District Manager PIA presented an emblem of PIA to President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh.