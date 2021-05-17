Worker injured in cylinder fire incident

A worker suffered severe burn injuries after fire broke out at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) decanting shop at Adda Gurmani in district Muaffargarh on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A worker suffered severe burn injuries after fire broke out at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) decanting shop at Adda Gurmani in district Muaffargarh on Monday.

Rescue-1122 Muzaffargarh officials said that soon after receiving information, an ambulance was sent to the site from Qasba Gujrat, the nearest point, while a fire vehicle was sent from Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that when the fire vehicle reached the site, the fire had almost extinguished. He said that worker Muhammad Bilal (50) s/o Ghulam Rasool, who had suffered 70 per cent burns on his body due to the fire was shifted from Rural Health Center Sinawan to Burn Unit Nishtar Hospital Multan for his proper treatment.