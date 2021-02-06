UrduPoint.com
Working Journalists Being Economically Murdered: Speakers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Speakers at a seminar on 'Freedom of Press and Resolution of Media Crisis' on Saturday said that the working journalists work round-the-clock and in spite of that they were being economically murdered.

They said that the journalists were not being paid their salaries for four to five months and beyond this period of time.

The seminar of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) hosted by the Karachi Union of Journalists at a local hotel, highlighted many challenges being confronted by the journalist community.

The speakers including senior journalists, politicians, advocates etc said that the journalists work in the field and they did not get their salaries on time.

They also highlighted the situation of freedom of press in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

