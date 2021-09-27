UrduPoint.com

Working Women Demand More Public Sector Accommodation Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:26 PM

Working women in federal capital on Monday demanded of the authorities concerned to establish more public sector hostel facilities for them, as they were facing accommodation problem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Working women in Federal capital on Monday demanded of the authorities concerned to establish more public sector hostel facilities for them, as they were facing accommodation problem.

Many working women, who moved here from other cities were facing hardships due to lack of accommodation facilities.

Talking to APP Advocate Haseena Anjum said that many working women who live in private hostels were also facing higher rents with less facilitates.

Saima, a working women said, that she had no other choice but to hire a private room for which she was paying 15,000 monthly.

She said that besides heavy amount, they have to face poor facilities like unhygienic food, laundry issues, shared space with others and security issues.

Another working women Nooren Fatima said that she has been searching for public sector hostels for 3 years, but could not find one.

She said that it was a difficult task to get a room at a public sector hostel due to 100 percent occupancy.

She said that existing public sector hostels were not enough for thousands of women from other cities who were working in Islamabad.

She said that private hostels were charging hefty amount, unaffordable for some women.

When contacted, official of Ministry of Human Rights was of the view that ministry has directed to Capital Development Authority to expedite work on allotted plots for women hostels to cater to their needs.

She said that ministry has already allocated various places to construct more hostel for women and work would be started very soon.

