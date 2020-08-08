UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Works On Solar Water Supply Schemes In Final Stages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Works on solar water supply schemes in final stages

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) ::On the special interest of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, various solar water supply schemes in Gundi Ashiq, Bhaki, Hathala and Jahangirabad under SAP programme and Public Health Engineering department were in final stages.

According to details, under the SAP programme and Public Health Engineering Department, various solar water supply schemes designed to provide clean drinking water facilities to the people in remote areas of Hathala and Jahangirabad have entered into the final stages of completion.

Completion of work on these solar water supply schemes and provision of clean drinking water will benefit a large population of these remote areas of Daman.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair said significant funds had been provided for these schemes under SAP programme and these schemes will become functional soon after its completion.

Related Topics

Water Daman

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

51 minutes ago

DG Military Lands & cantonment Board visits Sargod ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan Army launches rescue, relief activities i ..

30 minutes ago

Death Toll in Port of Beirut Blast Rises to 58 - R ..

31 minutes ago

Number of wounded from Beirut blast rises to 6,000 ..

31 minutes ago

Desilting drive continues for sewerage lines, drai ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.