Works on solar water supply schemes in final stages

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) ::On the special interest of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, various solar water supply schemes in Gundi Ashiq, Bhaki, Hathala and Jahangirabad under SAP programme and Public Health Engineering department were in final stages.

According to details, under the SAP programme and Public Health Engineering Department, various solar water supply schemes designed to provide clean drinking water facilities to the people in remote areas of Hathala and Jahangirabad have entered into the final stages of completion.

Completion of work on these solar water supply schemes and provision of clean drinking water will benefit a large population of these remote areas of Daman.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair said significant funds had been provided for these schemes under SAP programme and these schemes will become functional soon after its completion.