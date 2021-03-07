Workshop on Imperial Software Engineering held at Malakand Uni

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A research workshop on Imperial Software Engineering 2021 was organized at Malakand University.

Associate Professor Dr. Sifatullah Khan, Faculty Members of Computer Science and IT Department Dr.

Nasir Rashid, Dr. Zahid Khan and Dr. Muhammad Salam participated in the workshop.

Addressing the workshop, the speakers said that the workshop would be very useful in promoting research culture in the field of computer science and information technology and software engineering.