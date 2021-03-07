UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop On Imperial Software Engineering Held At Malakand Uni

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

Workshop on Imperial Software Engineering held at Malakand Uni

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A research workshop on Imperial Software Engineering 2021 was organized at Malakand University.

Associate Professor Dr. Sifatullah Khan, Faculty Members of Computer Science and IT Department Dr.

Nasir Rashid, Dr. Zahid Khan and Dr. Muhammad Salam participated in the workshop.

Addressing the workshop, the speakers said that the workshop would be very useful in promoting research culture in the field of computer science and information technology and software engineering.

Related Topics

Technology Rashid Nasir Malakand

Recent Stories

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 7, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

14 hours ago

Championship leaders Norwich move closer to promot ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.