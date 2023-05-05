Workshop on Political Economy of Pakistan held at SALU

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :A workshop was organized by the Department of Economics, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on the topic "Political Economy of Pakistan, Policy Imperatives".

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto presided over the session while Prof Dr Abdul Saboor, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Pir Mahar Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi was the keynote speaker.

Speaking on this occasion, VC Ibupoto said economics was a prime discipline because "we have a direct connection with the economic activities". With the help of proper planning, the economy of the country could be improved, and as a result, the country would be self-sufficient.

He urged students to concentrate on online business to earn and support their families. Speaking about the governance of the university, he said they were trying to curtail the financial deficit with drastic economic measures.

The second session of the workshop was held on "Moral Foundation of Education", where speaking Prof Dr Abdul Saboor said that there was "moral degradation in our society, therefore we need to make our education system morally strengthened".