Workshop on responsible media use held at Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that media has great responsibility to guide the nation in right direction with pointing out new vistas of meeting challenges of the modern world.

The VC, while addressing daylong workshop titled 'Social Media News-Gathering Workshop: Ethical Reporting of Sexual Violence and Exploitation on Social Media' on Friday, said "we live in an era where information, misinformation and disinformation closely compete one another on print, electronic and social media; mounting tremendous pressure on users to double-check the veracity of the news before further dissemination".

The workshop was organized by Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) in collaboration with Global Neighborhood for Media Innovation (GNMI) and U.S. Consulate General, Karachi.

Dr. Burfat said media was playing vital role in highlighting the issues of the people, however it should ensure responsibility so that all stakeholders could take guidance for improvement in all sectors of life.

A minor error on the part of reporter may claim life of the person reported; hence the print and electronic media reporters and social media users should exercise maximum caution, he said.

Noted media persons Masood Raza and GNMI president Najia Ashar imparted training to students of University of Sindh; majority of whom hailed from the Department of Media and Communication Studies of the varsity.

The Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani and Chairman Department of Media and Communication Studies Dr. Bashir Ahmed Memon also spoke on the occasion.

The hands-on workshop featured solo, pair and group task performances, discussions and resolution of case studies relating to media reporting and event coverage.

The workshop drew to a close on award of certificates to the participants and shields to the organizers and guests.