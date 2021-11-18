UrduPoint.com

World Children's Day To Be Observed Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:49 PM

World Children's Day to be observed Tomorrow

Like other parts of the glob ,World Children's Day 2021 will be observed on Saturday November 20 across the world including Pakistan to promote and celebrate children's rights that will build a better world for them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the glob ,World Children's Day 2021 will be observed on Saturday November 20 across the world including Pakistan to promote and celebrate children's rights that will build a better world for them.

The theme of International children day is, 'Investing in our future means investing in our children'.

The blue color is the symbol for children rights on Children Day.

To mark the Day the government has chalked out a comprehensive programme to mark the day in a befitting manner. In this connection , National Commission on the Child Rights would launch a three day campaign of " pro-venation of child abuse campaign" on 19, 20 ,21 of November.

The child protection In 1857, Dr. Charles Leonard started this day by naming it Rose Day in the United Kingdom.

In 1920, the Republic of Turkey officially acknowledged Children's Day as a national holiday.

Children's Day would be observed in schools, where the teachers put up programmes and entertaining performances for the children.

On November 20th 1959, the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World United Nations Turkey United Kingdom November Government

Recent Stories

Parachinar police recover 128kg Hashish, arrest sm ..

Parachinar police recover 128kg Hashish, arrest smuggler

35 seconds ago
 Kremlin Slams Report Claiming Russia Wages 'Hybrid ..

Kremlin Slams Report Claiming Russia Wages 'Hybrid War' as 'Hysterical Publicati ..

37 seconds ago
 Bill Gates Expects COVID to Become Less Severe Tha ..

Bill Gates Expects COVID to Become Less Severe Than Seasonal Flu Next Year

38 seconds ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

40 seconds ago
 Masarrat Aalam, Hurriyat forum call for shutdown i ..

Masarrat Aalam, Hurriyat forum call for shutdown in IIOJK tomorrow

6 minutes ago
 Sons shot dead mother in Rustam

Sons shot dead mother in Rustam

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.