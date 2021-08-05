World community asked to play role to stop Indian atrocities, HR violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam here on Thursday called upon the international community to play role to stop atrocities and gross human right violation by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammy and Kashmir (IIOJK) on its unarmed, innocent people.

Addressing a Webinar on "Kashmir Conflict in the Aftermath of August 5, 2019", organized by the Consulate General of Pakistan, Sydney, Imam said that the world must not forget that India has brutally murdered over 95,000 Kashmiris to suppress their struggle for self-determination.

The event was organized to mark the second anniversary of revocation of special status of Kashmir by India on 5th August, 2019 by abrogating article 370 and 35 A of Indian constitution and declaring occupied Jammy and Kashmir union territory.

The event was also attended by the Consul General Australia Muhammad Ashraf. The conference was streamed online through the Facebook page of the Consul General Australia which has 35,000 followers, said a press release issued by the ministry.

Federal Minister said that United Nations has on numerous occasions discussed the issue of Kashmir in the aftermath of the illegal and unilateral action of India on 5th August 2019, which proves that Kashmir is a disputed territory.

He said that the world has started to open its eyes to the human rights violations in Kashmir which have been highlighted by international media such as NY Times, Washington Post, Wallstreet Journal and other international agencies across the world.

Fakhar said that the emerging strategic partnership between USA, Japan, Australia and India has allowed India to expand its hegemonic designs in the region.

Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the plight of the Kashmiris on every forum and will continue to do so in the future.

He said that the government of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf will continue to expose India as an oppressor and aggressor denying the Kashmiris their right of self-determination in violation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.