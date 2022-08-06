UrduPoint.com

World Community Urges To Play Role On Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner, Bahawalpur Division, Raja Jahangir Anwer has urged the world community to play its due role for resolution of Kashmir issue in order to rid the Kashmiris from violence being committed by India.

He was addressing a ceremony held here. He said that at one hand, Indian armed forces had been victimizing innocent people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) of violence and on other hand, Indian government had brought four million non-Kashmiri people in IIOJK.

He emphasized that the United Nations Organization (UNO) and international community should come forward to play their due role to rid the innocent people of IIOJK from violence being committed by Indian armed forces against them.

He said that Indian government had been bringing non-Kashmiri people from its states to IIOJK in order to make local Kashmiris into minority. He strongly condemned such illegal act of Indian government.

He said that the international community should also take notice of introducing a controversial amendment into Indian constitution by the Indian government to change status of IIOJK. He said that people of Pakistan would continue fully supporting demands of people of IIOJK who wanted freedom from India.

