Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM

World must take notice of Modi regime's brutal actions in IIOJK: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation, Mushaal Mullick on Wednesday lambasted world powers for their criminal silence over brutal militarization, ethnic cleansing, demographic change and wave of state terrorism unleashed by Indian fascist government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal, wife of detained Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said in a news statement that the scenic valley had been under brutal military siege since October 27, 1947 as over 1 million Indian troops remain deployed across the occupied territory to brutally suppress the dissenting voices.

The Chairperson stated that Indian troops turned Kashmir into a living hell for its residents by resorting to every kind of brutal tactics, as blood and grief had become part of Kashmiris' lives for over seven decades.

She said that fascist Narendra Modi regime further intensified its crackdown against the Kashmiris since revoking IIOJK's special status in August 2019, as Kashmiris were witnessing extrajudicial killings, massacres, nocturnal raids, torture and rape on daily basis in the occupied valley.

Mushaal said that Modi regime added 7.72 lac new voters, majority of them non-local Hindus in the final electoral rolls of IIOJK aimed at benefiting BJP in the so-called assembly elections in the occupied valley.

Highlighting the Indian oppression in IIOJK, She said that authorities had already sealed properties including schools, mosques and orphanages run by Jamaat-e-Islami.

"Sealing properties in the occupied territory are meant to bully Kashmiris into withdrawing their support to freedom movement," Mushaal added.

Mushaal lamented that Indian troops were regularly destroying Kashmiris' houses during violent military operations, as Modi regime was planning not only to render Kashmiris homeless but also deprived them of their identity.

