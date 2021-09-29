UrduPoint.com

World Rabies Day Observed At UAF

The World Rabies Day was observed at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) on Tuesday to create awareness among the masses regarding prevention against rabies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The World Rabies Day was observed at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) on Tuesday to create awareness among the masses regarding prevention against rabies.

The event chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan was organized by Faculty of Veterinary Sciences here at New Senate Hall.

A vaccination camp was also set up at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that around 56,000 people die from rabies worldwide every year. He said that around 40 percent of which were children under the age of 15 years, adding, the majority of human deaths from rabies occur in Africa and Asia.

He said, "We need to educate children not go near the pets when they were sleeping, eating or feeding their kids as in such a situation pets usually bite the irritants". He called for creating awareness of rabies disease by engaging communities to save themselves.

Karakorum International University Gilgit-Baltistan Vice Chancellor Prof Attaullah Shah said the disease was transmitted to humans through the saliva of infected animals which the most commonly found in dogs and bats.

He said that when humans were bitten by a rabid animal, the virus creeps through the nerves and quickly enters the central nervous system.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi urged the participants to always vaccinate the pets and make aware the children about bite prevention, telling them what was rabies, how to avoid dog bites and how to behave to a growing dog.

Dr Sohail Sajid said that timely intervention and vaccination could destroy the virus by stringing the body's immune system.

Dr Ashar Mehfooz said that this year, the theme for World Rabies Day was "Rabies:Facts, not Fear".

Later, the participants staged a walk to mark the day.

More Stories From Pakistan

