World Science Day on Nov 10

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) Sukkur would observe World Science Day for Peace and Development on November 10 to create awareness about the benefits of science.

According to a PSF Sukkur District Officer, the day would be observed with collaboration of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) which works with people, government agencies and organizations to promote the science.

Adding that events would be organized to highlight the important role of science in peace and development.