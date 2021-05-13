UrduPoint.com
World Should Play Role To Resolve Palestine, Kashmir Issues: Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 08:20 PM

World should play role to resolve Palestine, Kashmir issues: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday urged the international community to play its due role and resolve the lingering issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

Talking to the media here at Lal Havelli, he condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on the innocent Palestinians, and the situation needed the world intervention.

Congratulating the nation and the entire Muslim Ummah on Eidul Fitr, he said the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had been put on Exit Control List (ECL) and the summary to that effect had been forwarded to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

Referring to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, he urged the people to follow the standard operating procedures issued by the National Command and Control Centre.

He said 20 latest ventilators had been provided to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to deal with the rising number of corona patients.

It was the government's utmost effort to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people, he added.

The hospital had the capacity of 1,000 beds and in case of any emergency, it could transformed into a corona hospital, he added.

"An emergency intensive care unit (ICU) ward is being set up at the HFH to cope with abrupt spike in the COVID infections in the garrison city," the minister said.

Sheikh Rashid said duty free import and tax exemption for oxygen procurement was extended by the present government to ensure its unimpeded supply for serious corona patients.

"Oxygen is the most necessary cure to the contagious disease at the moment as its shortage has caused a disaster in India. Thanks to the Almighty we are not in that serious situation facing massive pressure on the healthcare system," he added.

The minister urged the masses to strictly follow the SOPs and safety guidelines to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

