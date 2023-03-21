World Water Day to be marked tomorrow

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The World Water Day will be marked on March 22 (Wednesday) across the globe including Pakistan to increase people's awareness of water's importance in the environment, agriculture, health and trade.

Many events and activities are held worldwide including visual art, theatrical and musical celebrations of water.

Symposia for local, national and international leaders on water management and security, besides educational events on the importance of clean water and protecting water resources are also arranged.

Some events are held on March 21 while others are held on convenient dates close to March 22.

Agenda 21 is a worldwide action plan for areas where human activities may affect the environment.

It was adopted at the UN Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in June 1992. Agenda 21 recommended various measures, including creating World Water Day.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 22, 1992, declaring March 22 to be the World Day for Water each year. Countries were encouraged to develop activities to highlight local needs for water. The first World Day for Water was observed in 1993.

The Water for Life Decade was launched on World Water Day in 2005. This decade will run from 2005 to 2015 and give a high profile to women's participation and the UN's water-related programs.

