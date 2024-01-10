Open Menu

WPC Dispose Off 2728 Complaints In 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024 | 06:11 PM

WPC dispose off 2728 complaints in 2023

The Women and Child Protection Cell (WPC) has disposed of as many as 2728 complaints of various natures in the year 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Women and Child Protection Cell (WPC) has disposed of as many as 2728 complaints of various natures in the year 2023.

According to a press release, the Women and Child Protection cell established in DIG P Hyderabad range received as many as 2728 complaints of various natures regarding Cyber harassment, Harassment in work and public places, and disputes among couples, domestic violence, divorce, dowry, early and forced marriages.

Executive Director Women and Child Protection Cell Hyderabad Sindh Marvi Awan and Incharge WPC Inspector Sadaf Arbab and different Incharges of relevant districts taking sincere efforts and professional potential resolved relevant issues.

People have expressed gratitude to DIG Hyderabad Range and lauded the efforts of WPC centers.

Related Topics

Sindh Divorce Hyderabad Women P

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive continues on 3rd day

Anti-polio drive continues on 3rd day

42 seconds ago
 SCCI expresses grief over martyrdom in Kerman bomb ..

SCCI expresses grief over martyrdom in Kerman bombings

44 seconds ago
 Stipend for artists raised: Amir Mir

Stipend for artists raised: Amir Mir

18 minutes ago
 Seminar on financial literacy, savings & investmen ..

Seminar on financial literacy, savings & investment organized

20 minutes ago
 Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for ..

Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for Palestinian state

10 minutes ago
 Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for ..

Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for Palestinian state

10 minutes ago
Blinken meets Palestinian leader after urging Isra ..

Blinken meets Palestinian leader after urging Israel to spare Gaza civilians

10 minutes ago
 Khwarizmi International Award laureates to be anno ..

Khwarizmi International Award laureates to be announced this month

10 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar

8 minutes ago
 Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – ..

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – Who Emerges as the Groundbreak ..

3 hours ago
 Asian markets drop again as traders steel for infl ..

Asian markets drop again as traders steel for inflation, earnings

8 minutes ago
 Cubans fear worsening inflation as fuel price to s ..

Cubans fear worsening inflation as fuel price to soar 500 percent

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan