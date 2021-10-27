WPC pays tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir freedom struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir Freedom struggle and said that the day was not far off when the Kashmiris would get freedom from Indian oppression.

In a message on Kashmir Black Day, WPC said the resilience and bravery of Kashmiris will result in their penultimate freedom from oppressive forces soon.

Indian forces have assaulted more than 12,000 women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the past three decades.

Indian forces' aggression and violence in the IIOJK has also left close to 23,000 women widow.

The 2,342 women victims were among 95,723 civilians martyred by Indian soldiers in total.

The Indian forces use harassment and molestation as a weapon of war to not only suppress Kashmiris liberation struggle but to deter activists and leaders from their campaigns.