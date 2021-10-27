UrduPoint.com

WPC Pays Tribute To The Martyrs Of Kashmir Freedom Struggle

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:20 PM

WPC pays tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir freedom struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir Freedom struggle and said that the day was not far off when the Kashmiris would get freedom from Indian oppression.

In a message on Kashmir Black Day, WPC said the resilience and bravery of Kashmiris will result in their penultimate freedom from oppressive forces soon.

Indian forces have assaulted more than 12,000 women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the past three decades.

Indian forces' aggression and violence in the IIOJK has also left close to 23,000 women widow.

The 2,342 women victims were among 95,723 civilians martyred by Indian soldiers in total.

The Indian forces use harassment and molestation as a weapon of war to not only suppress Kashmiris liberation struggle but to deter activists and leaders from their campaigns.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Women From Weapon

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

18 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

18 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

33 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

43 minutes ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

48 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.