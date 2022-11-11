UrduPoint.com

Writers Duty-bound To Feel Pain Of Society And Convey It To The People: Senator Taj Haider

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Senator Taj Haider on Friday said that the duty of the writers is to feel the general pain of society and then convey it to the people in the best way

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Senator Taj Haider on Friday said that the duty of the writers is to feel the general pain of society and then convey it to the people in the best way.

"There are contradictions in society but pain is common. No matter how much freedom of expression is restricted, it finds its ways. The story is an integral part of literature and should be something that a common reader can relate to", said Taj Haider while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day urdu Afsana Conference organized by the Diamond Jubilee Committee of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Chalk Adabi Forum at KMC sports Complex Kashmir Road.

Other speakers included Prof. Dr. Moinuddin Aqeel, Mubeen Mirza, Dr. Auj-e-Kamal and Saima Nafis.

The first session was chaired by Dr. Moinuddin Aqeel. This kind of conference is being held for the first time in Pakistan.

In the first session of the conference, Urdu Fiction in Pakistan in today's context and the role of fiction writers in the worthlessness of Urdu fiction were discussed.

It was told that the first Urdu fiction was written in 1903.

It was also told that the evolution of fiction in the early period of the 21st century is worth considering in many ways, due to the global situation and events, there were changes in the nature of fiction.

There were different experiences regarding fiction and gradually it moved towards the symbolic. The understanding of the great creative experiences is not only in one era but also in the future.

Fiction is still being written and was written a hundred years ago, there were technical ups and downs that affected fiction, but the quality of fiction is still set.

The conference will continue on Saturday during which other topics will be discussed.

