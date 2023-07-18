Open Menu

WSSC Cleanliness Drive In Full Swing For Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing for Muharram

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah ordered for proper cleanliness of the venues of Muharram Majalis and mourning processions routes.

Visiting the routes of mourning processions here, the ADC directed the WSSC to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements during Muharram.

Additional Deputy Commissioner along with the Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan Syed Sada Hussain Shah visited the various routes of processions and Imam Bargahs in different areas and ensure the best services were provided to the mourners during Muharram.

CEO Syed Sada Hussain Shah gave a briefing on cleanliness arrangements. Superintendent Water Supply Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam Sanitation Supervisor Abdul Rehman Khan Sadozai and other concerned officers also accompanied on this occasion.

ADC Syed Gulfam Abbas appreciated the cleanliness drive and said that maintaining and ensuring cleanliness in the city is one of our duties, and special attention would be given to those routes from where Muharram processions would pass during these 10 days.

CEO Syed Sada Hussain Shah informed about Muharram 10-day cleaning operation that the staff will be seen day and night in cleaning and there will be no negligence regarding cleaning, he stated that the company is utilising all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens during these days.

He also directed the subordinates to remain in touch with organisers of processions and Majalis.

The WSSC CEO has issued special instructions to the cleaning staff and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the cleaning of drainage anywhere.

Related Topics

Water Company All From Best Muharram

Recent Stories

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

1 hour ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

1 hour ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

2 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

2 hours ago
 France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

2 hours ago
 SCA receives applications for licensing companies ..

SCA receives applications for licensing companies intending to provide &#039;Vir ..

2 hours ago
DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collabo ..

DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable develop ..

2 hours ago
 AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions ..

AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions in Sharjah in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 ..

Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 in marriage case

2 hours ago
 ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refuelin ..

ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Middle East

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' trial in military courts

3 hours ago
 ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it ..

ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; slogan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan