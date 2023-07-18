WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing for Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah ordered for proper cleanliness of the venues of Muharram Majalis and mourning processions routes.

Visiting the routes of mourning processions here, the ADC directed the WSSC to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements during Muharram.

Additional Deputy Commissioner along with the Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan Syed Sada Hussain Shah visited the various routes of processions and Imam Bargahs in different areas and ensure the best services were provided to the mourners during Muharram.

CEO Syed Sada Hussain Shah gave a briefing on cleanliness arrangements. Superintendent Water Supply Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam Sanitation Supervisor Abdul Rehman Khan Sadozai and other concerned officers also accompanied on this occasion.

ADC Syed Gulfam Abbas appreciated the cleanliness drive and said that maintaining and ensuring cleanliness in the city is one of our duties, and special attention would be given to those routes from where Muharram processions would pass during these 10 days.

CEO Syed Sada Hussain Shah informed about Muharram 10-day cleaning operation that the staff will be seen day and night in cleaning and there will be no negligence regarding cleaning, he stated that the company is utilising all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens during these days.

He also directed the subordinates to remain in touch with organisers of processions and Majalis.

The WSSC CEO has issued special instructions to the cleaning staff and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the cleaning of drainage anywhere.