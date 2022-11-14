WSSCA initiates water supply scheme for Nawan Shahr

Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Monday initiated second phase of the ongoing project to further improve the water supply in the Union Council Nawan Shahr

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Monday initiated second phase of the ongoing project to further improve the water supply in the Union Council Nawan Shahr.

WSSCA spokesperson Omer Khan Swati while talking to media here said during this project, 28,000 feet of pipelines of various diameters were being laid, of which 19,000 feet of pipeline work had been completed.

He further said it should be noted that WSSCA does not construct PCC for a specified period after laying underground pipelines in any area to improve the quality of the projects to check line leakage, pipe quality, installation procedure and technical issues.

The spokesperson said that around 30,000 people will benefit from the 20 million rupees project which would be completed within one month.

All the WSSCA projects were supervised by professional engineers, and the highest quality (HDPE) pipe was being used in the said project, adding Omer Swati said. During the project, on the identification of any problem by the local, immediate action was taken seriously.