WSSP Cleans 155.4 Km Drains Ahead Of Monsoon Rains

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 07:34 PM

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has cleaned 155.4 kilometer drains ahead of monsoon rains during a special campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has cleaned 155.4 kilometer drains ahead of monsoon rains during a special campaign.

The campaign was launched in May during which 75.74 kilometer drains were cleaned while 69.4 in the month of June. Besides, 616.

29 km Primary and secondary drains were cleared during last six months, said WSSP spokesperson Hassan Ali on Tuesday.

He said that WSSP clean 60 to 70 km drains every month on average, adding that encroachment on drains impede rain water flow due to which WSSP always keep its staff on high alert to prevent inundation.

He added that teams were already constituted and assigned spots where inundation was feared to happen. He urged the masses to avoid throwing waste in drains that causes blockage.

