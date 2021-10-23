UrduPoint.com

YDA Calls For Handing Over Complete Possession Of Doctors Hostel To Medical Fraternity

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 10:23 PM

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Hyderabad chapter has called for handing over complete possession of the doctors hostel to the medical fraternity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Hyderabad chapter has called for handing over complete possession of the doctors hostel to the medical fraternity.

A meeting of the association chaired by its president Dr Roshan Chandio at Liaquat University Hospital here Saturday also demanded payment of risk allowance and establishing a cafeteria and a doctors room for doctors at LUH.

They pointed out that the dental units of the old OPD remained dysfunctional and asked the LUH's administration to make them functional within 1 month.

They said the administration should also establish wards for the cancer patients at LUH Hyderabad and that the anesthesia department should also be made functional.

They also called for organizing a sports week and some other festival for the postgraduate doctors in the month of November.

