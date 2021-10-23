YDA calls for handing over complete possession of doctors hostel to medical fraternity

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Hyderabad chapter has called for handing over complete possession of the doctors hostel to the medical fraternity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Hyderabad chapter has called for handing over complete possession of the doctors hostel to the medical fraternity.

A meeting of the association chaired by its president Dr Roshan Chandio at Liaquat University Hospital here Saturday also demanded payment of risk allowance and establishing a cafeteria and a doctors room for doctors at LUH.

They pointed out that the dental units of the old OPD remained dysfunctional and asked the LUH's administration to make them functional within 1 month.

They said the administration should also establish wards for the cancer patients at LUH Hyderabad and that the anesthesia department should also be made functional.

They also called for organizing a sports week and some other festival for the postgraduate doctors in the month of November.