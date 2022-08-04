Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police observed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Martyrdom day of Police) was observed here on Thursday at Police Lines, Irshad Shaheed Auditorium to pay tributes to all those police officers and jawans who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The martyrs' families attended the event as chief guests, while Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, officers of the armed forces, senior superintendent of police investigation, SSP Operations, City Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Divisional SPs, SP Headquarters and members of peace committees were also present.

Senior officers of police, armed forces, and a police contingent presented salute to the martyrs and also laid floral wreaths at the memorial of the martyrs and offered Fateha.

The RPO and the CPO said the police was proud of its "Shuhada" and pledged that it would always keep their honor high.

"We will never forget their ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty and will look after the bereaved families in every manner," the RPO added.

The nation could not forget the supreme sacrifices rendered by the martyrs, the CPO said, "We are standing with the families of the martyrs." The RPO informed that 1,500 Punjab Police officials sacrificed their lives for the protection of motherland.

The CPO said that 114 officers and jawans of Rawalpindi district police sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the society.

The DC also paid homage to the martyrs of the police department.

Later, the RPO and the CPO also visited the residences of Shaheed Inspector Mian Imran Abbas and Constable Zafran Shaheed. They met the martyrs' children and presented gifts to them.

Rawalpindi District Police on the special directives of the Punjab government and the Inspector General of Punjab Police organized a function to honour the services and sacrifices of the martyrs.