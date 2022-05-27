UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Takbeer To Observe On May 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer to observe on May 28

Youm-e-Takbeer will be observed here on Saturday with national zeal and fervour to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chagi in 1998

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Takbeer will be observed here on Saturday with national zeal and fervour to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chagi in 1998.

Following this, a ceremony would be organized in Multan Institute of Nuclear Medicines and Radiotherapy (MINAR) on May 28.

While, another ceremony would be organized in joint venture of Young Pakistanis Organisation and Superior Group of Colleges at the college's auditorium.

Regional Director of the group of colleges, Professor Muhammad Yasir Tahir Khan would preside over the event.

Related Topics

Multan Nuclear Young Superior May Event

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate D ..

Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate Declares Independence - Council

2 minutes ago
 PML-N's local leaders renew pledge to make the cou ..

PML-N's local leaders renew pledge to make the country's defence secure

2 minutes ago
 Saadullah condemns vandalism during PTI long march ..

Saadullah condemns vandalism during PTI long march

2 minutes ago
 Naveed Qamar hails Germany's support to Pakistan f ..

Naveed Qamar hails Germany's support to Pakistan for GSP-Plus

2 minutes ago
 CM seeks report about murder of girl in Narowal

CM seeks report about murder of girl in Narowal

5 minutes ago
 Orban, Le Pen Meet in Paris to Discuss EU's 'Dange ..

Orban, Le Pen Meet in Paris to Discuss EU's 'Dangerous' Sanctions Policy

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.