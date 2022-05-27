Youm-e-Takbeer to observe on May 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Takbeer will be observed here on Saturday with national zeal and fervour to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chagi in 1998.

Following this, a ceremony would be organized in Multan Institute of Nuclear Medicines and Radiotherapy (MINAR) on May 28.

While, another ceremony would be organized in joint venture of Young Pakistanis Organisation and Superior Group of Colleges at the college's auditorium.

Regional Director of the group of colleges, Professor Muhammad Yasir Tahir Khan would preside over the event.