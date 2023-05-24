UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan To Be Observed With Enthusiasm In District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :On the directive of the government, the district administration will observe Youm-e-Takreem-e- Shuhada-e-Pakistan here on May 25.

In this connection, a ceremony will be held at the Municipal Corporation hall at 10:30. The officers of district and divisional administration and army will attend the ceremony. The school children will sing national songs.

The families of the martyrs will be welcomed at the hall by presenting them with a bouquet and salute. The floral wreaths will be laid down on the graves of martyrs. The officers of district administration will meet the martyrs' families by visiting their homes.

A candle lit ceremony will be held at the Cap Asfand Yar Shaheed Chowk (Allied Morh Sargodha Road) and flower bouquets will also be kept at the monument.

Presiding over a meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar directed all the respective departments to observe Youm-e-Takreem-e- Shuhada-e-Pakistan with enthusiasm. He directed for displaying banners at all important crossings of the city to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

The Youm-e-Takreem-e- Shuhada-e-Pakistan will also be observed at tehsil level.

