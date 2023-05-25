Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada' observed in Larkana division

(@FahadShabbir)

Like rest of the country, 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada' was observed in five districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot of Larkana division to pay rich tribute to martyrs who have laid their lives in defense of the motherland and its people

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Like rest of the country, 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada' was observed in five districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot of Larkana division to pay rich tribute to martyrs who have laid their lives in defense of the motherland and its people.

District administrations of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot of Larkana division oganized various events and rallies to mark the Pakistan Martyrs Reverence Day (Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuda-e-Pakistan) on Thursday.

In Larkana, Shaheed Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) organized a seminar at Chandka Medical College (CMC) Larkana, regarding Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan. The program was started with the national anthem of Pakistan.

The seminar was presided over by Vice-Chancellor SMBBMU Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah appreciated the government's initiative to observe the day which reflects a united and living nation who don't forget its martyrs.

Addressing the ceremony, she said that we are proud of our valiant martyrs who demonstrated unwavering patriotism and courage during challenging periods of Pakistan's history.

A martyr never dies and our religion also teaches us to respect martyrs.

Our freedom as a nation is the result of the ultimate sacrifices rendered by the martyrs.

They will always be remembered as an icon of bravery and sacrifice and will remain a beacon for our future generations, she added.

Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah said that the history of Indian aggression is as old as the history of the freedom movement, India is a terrorist state which is oppressing twenty crore Indian Muslims and depriving them of basic rights, she added.

Addressing the seminar, Principal Chandka Medical College Professor Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

Dr. Arbab Anwar, a student from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir also addressed the event and informed the participants about Indian atrocities.

In the seminar, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Pro Vice Chancellor Sindh University Larkana Campus Professor Azhar Shah, SSP Larkana Dr Muhammad Imran, Director education Gulsher Soomro, Deans of the University, Registrar SMBBMU Prof. Abdul Rauf Khaskheli, Principal Nursing College Prof. Ghulam Abbas Panhwer, Director Physiotherapy Institute Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Vice Principal Chandka Medical College Prof. Dr. Shahid Hussain Soomro, faculty, officers, staff and students participated in large numbers.