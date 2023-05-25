UrduPoint.com

'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada' Rally Held In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 04:20 PM

'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada' Rally held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :A rally to pay homage to the martyrs of armed forces was taken out here at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office in connection with the 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada' on Thursday.

The rally started at DC's Office and culminated at 'Yadgar Chowk' after passing through different roads.

The rally was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Tariq Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner (AC)Farhan Ahmad, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Farooq Gul Bettani, Regional sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki, Tehsildar Sajid Saleem Malana, officials of various government departments including Revenue, WSSC, Rescue 1122, TMA, food, education, Industries, Traffic Police, Excise and Taxation and others besides a large number of people hailing from different schools of thought.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the Pak Army and pictures of the martyrs.

The speakers while addressing the rally, paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan. They said, "Today, the existence of Pakistan is due to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

" The participants of the rally said that the sacrifices of martyrs could not be forgotten till the existence of this world.

They said, "The locals want to see their institutions strengthened for a prosperous Pakistan." "People from across the country are on the streets to express solidarity with their national institutions which proves that they are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their national institutions." They said, "Pak Army is an important national institution and people will never allow anyone to malign it." They said that Pakistan Army is the guarantor of national security, but some elements want to put national security at stake under the guise of politics which is not allowed at any cost." The speakers said that May 9 was one of the darkest days in the country's history and the people involved in committing atrocities on that day should be dealt with the iron hands.

The participants paid a salute to the soldiers of the Pak-Army, saying, it was the armed forces who serve the nation in any need of hour.

At the end of the rally, prayers were also made for the elevation of Martyr's ranks.

