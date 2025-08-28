Young man shot dead in Masa Gojri Havelian

A young man was brutally killed in Masa Gojri, within the jurisdiction of Nara Police Station, after being called out of his house late at night

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) A young man was brutally killed in Masa Gojri, within the jurisdiction of Nara Police Station, after being called out of his house late at night. The accused opened indiscriminate fire, leaving the victim dead on the spot, before fleeing the scene.

The deceased was identified as Sardar Shoaib, son of Sardar Jamshed, a resident of Masa Gojri.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 against the nominated suspect, Sardar Abdul Rahim, on the complaint of the victim’s family. Raids are underway to arrest the accused, while investigations have been initiated.

Following the incident, the victim’s relatives staged a protest by placing the body on the road, demanding the immediate arrest of the killer. The demonstration was later called off after senior police officials assured the family of swift action.