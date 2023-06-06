UrduPoint.com

Young Pakistani Entrepreneurs Rebranding Pak-US Relations: Masood Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2023 | 11:33 AM

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says the youth with its entrepreneurial skills, IT expertise and innovative approach, is transforming Pak-US relationship by laying a solid foundation for a mutually reinforcing tech and trade ecosystem.

He made these remarks while talking to a group of five young entrepreneurs from Pakistan which is currently visiting the United States under US funded Professional Fellows Program (PFP) in Washington DC.

He said mutual exchanges and networking among young professionals and business leaders would not only help strengthen our bilateral ties and trade relations but would also help dispelling misperceptions between the two counties.

The Ambassador urged the participants of the visiting group to invite their counterparts to visit Pakistan to have firsthand experience about the diversity of Pakistani society and to explore abundant business opportunities available for young businessmen and entrepreneurs.

Discussing Pak-US relations especially the trade ties between the two countries, the Ambassador said that US is the largest trade destination for Pakistani products, with textiles, sports and leather goods, surgical instruments and IT products being major products.

He termed IT and services sector driving the future trajectory of Pak-US trade ties. He said Pakistan’s IT exports to the United States stood at nearly one billion Dollars last year.

Terming it as an extremely productive visit vis-à-vis their professional pursuits and networking opportunities, the participants of the group shared their rich experiences of their stay and working with their US counterparts.

