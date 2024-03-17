Young woman dies in house fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) A young woman died while valuables were reduced to ashes in a house fire in City Sammundri police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a fire erupted in a house at Chak No.389-GB Salepur due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious materials.

In the incident, 20-year-old Sofia Anwar also received serious injuries and died on the spot due to suffocation. Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after a hectic effort.

The body was handed over to the area police while an investigation is ongoing, he added.