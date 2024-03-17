Young Woman Dies In House Fire
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) A young woman died while valuables were reduced to ashes in a house fire in City Sammundri police limits.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a fire erupted in a house at Chak No.389-GB Salepur due to unknown reasons.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious materials.
In the incident, 20-year-old Sofia Anwar also received serious injuries and died on the spot due to suffocation. Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after a hectic effort.
The body was handed over to the area police while an investigation is ongoing, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sec Agri for increasing women counters at Fair Price Shops4 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt gives unique Ramadan package across province; Salman Naeem4 minutes ago
-
Faisal Masjid seeks applications for Aitekaf in last Ashra of Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders strict action against kite makers, dealers5 minutes ago
-
Shariah Board Pakistan sets minimum Sadaqah Fitr, Fidya at Rs 300 for Ramazan14 minutes ago
-
PUC vows global action against Islamophobia, calls for steps to address anti-Muslim sentiments14 minutes ago
-
2 WASA officials die cleaning sewerage14 minutes ago
-
168 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region14 minutes ago
-
IIUI president revokes Rs 5,000 Aitekaf fee at Faisal Masjid25 minutes ago
-
Ten involved in betting on horse race apprehended44 minutes ago
-
Five stolen motorcycle recovered45 minutes ago
-
CTO urges motorists to display patience during Ramazan45 minutes ago