Open Menu

Young Woman Dies In House Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Young woman dies in house fire

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) A young woman died while valuables were reduced to ashes in a house fire in City Sammundri police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a fire erupted in a house at Chak No.389-GB Salepur due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious materials.

In the incident, 20-year-old Sofia Anwar also received serious injuries and died on the spot due to suffocation. Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after a hectic effort.

The body was handed over to the area police while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Died Young Sofia Rescue 1122 Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

18 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

19 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

21 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

21 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

21 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

21 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

21 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

21 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan