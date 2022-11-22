UrduPoint.com

Youth Can Play A Pivotal Role In Boosting Pakistan-China's Friendship

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The youth of Pakistan and China have an enormous potential to boost Pakistan-China's strong friendship and people-to-people relations by establishing their close coordination, remarked Prime Minister's Coordinator on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan.

He made these remarks while speaking as chief guest at the final inter-university speech competition ceremony organized by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) on "Knowing Contemporary China" at Preston University Islamabad.

Addressing the audience, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said that young students must effectively utilize their time, explore several avenues for growth, and learn from China's visionary leaders and wisdom. He also highlighted the close and cordial ties between the brotherly Pakistan and china.

In her welcoming remarks, Farhat Asif, President of IPDS, informed the audience about the mission of organizing the speech competition amongst the University students.

This special inter-University speech competition was organized to promote an understanding of contemporary China and encourage young students to build strong Pakistan-China bilateral ties further.

The students of Muslim Youth University, Quaid-i-Azam University, Rawalpindi Women's University, Riphah International University, and Preston University participated in the speech competition.

The participants were given the subtopics of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Pakistan-China Relations, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

A distinguished high-level jury headed by Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi, Dr. Furqan Rao, and Dr. Tahir Mumtaz made the final decision and decided about the contest winners.

Prof. Dr. Daud Awan, Vice Chancellor of Preston University, Faculty members, and students from the participating Universities, were present in the large number on occasion.

