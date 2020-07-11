Youth carrying body of cousin dies in accident

A youth died in a road accident while carrying the body of his cousin who had died in Malaysia from Peshawar airport to his village in Buner district on Saturday

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :A youth died in a road accident while carrying the body of his cousin who had died in Malaysia from Peshawar airport to his village in Buner district on Saturday.

Police said a youth from Elai village of Buner was carrying the body of his cousin in Al-Khidmat ambulance when it met with an accident in Swabi district area.The driver of the ambulance was also badly injured in the accident.