Youth Carrying Body Of Cousin Dies In Accident
Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:40 PM
BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :A youth died in a road accident while carrying the body of his cousin who had died in Malaysia from Peshawar airport to his village in Buner district on Saturday.
Police said a youth from Elai village of Buner was carrying the body of his cousin in Al-Khidmat ambulance when it met with an accident in Swabi district area.The driver of the ambulance was also badly injured in the accident.