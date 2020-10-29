UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Conference "Paigham-e-Pakistan" Held In Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Youth conference

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A youth conference titled "Paigham-e-Pakistan" was organized by Turbat University of Gwadar Campus in collaboration with Islamic Research Institute Islamabad with the special attention of Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubeida Jalal.

Senator Kahda Babar, President Gwadar Chamber of Commerce Former Caretaker Provincial Minister Naveed Kalmati, Vice Chancellor Turbat University Prof. Razzaq Sabir, Chief Executive Islamic Research Institute Islamabad Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Baloch Students of Gwadar, Civil Society Members and Community Development Organization Nadir Gul Barich, CEO, Balochistan Rural Support Program, GM Ghulam Muhammad, NRSP Regional Officers and Scholars of Religious Madrassas were present on the occasion, said press release issued here on Wednesday.

The students showcased their talents in the art of painting. Skilled women of Gwadar embroidered locally made cultural costumes. Stalls were also set up where local artisans were encouraged by Senator Kahda Babar and other guests.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Civil Society Gwadar Turbat Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Women Commerce General Motors

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

1 hour ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

1 hour ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

1 hour ago

Wearing face mask made mandatory at public places ..

31 minutes ago

GB to be made full-fledged province soon: Murad Sa ..

33 minutes ago

Opposition attempted to force ruling party for rel ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.