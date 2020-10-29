Youth Conference "Paigham-e-Pakistan" Held In Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A youth conference titled "Paigham-e-Pakistan" was organized by Turbat University of Gwadar Campus in collaboration with Islamic Research Institute Islamabad with the special attention of Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubeida Jalal.

Senator Kahda Babar, President Gwadar Chamber of Commerce Former Caretaker Provincial Minister Naveed Kalmati, Vice Chancellor Turbat University Prof. Razzaq Sabir, Chief Executive Islamic Research Institute Islamabad Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Baloch Students of Gwadar, Civil Society Members and Community Development Organization Nadir Gul Barich, CEO, Balochistan Rural Support Program, GM Ghulam Muhammad, NRSP Regional Officers and Scholars of Religious Madrassas were present on the occasion, said press release issued here on Wednesday.

The students showcased their talents in the art of painting. Skilled women of Gwadar embroidered locally made cultural costumes. Stalls were also set up where local artisans were encouraged by Senator Kahda Babar and other guests.