Youth Dies As Oil Tanker Ran Over Motorcycle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Youth dies as oil tanker ran over motorcycle

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :A youth was crushed to death as over speeding oil tanker ran over motorcycle near Tharmal bypass Multan road on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, an 18 years old youth namely Rashid s/o Peer Buksh was going somewhere riding on motorcycle when suddenly an over speeding oil tanker hit him near Tharmal bypass.

As a result, motorcyclist sustained serious head injury and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 covered the body and handed over to heirs.

More Stories From Pakistan

