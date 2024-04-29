Youth Dies In Tanker-Rickshaw Collision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A 22-year-old boy was died and two others got injured in a collision between a tanker and a ‘Qingqi Rickshaw’ here in the limits of Paroa police station.
According to police, a ‘Qingqi Rickshaw’ was collided with a Tanker on Highway near Chashma-II Sugar Mills here in the limits of Paroa police station.
As a result, 22-year-old Mehrban son of Sher Zaman died on the spot while Rickshaw Driver 53-year-old Saeed Ullah son of Afzal Khan and 18-year-old Sufyan Betanni son of Sher Ahmad Betanni got injured.
The Paroa police registered a case against the unknown driver of Tanker bearing registration number (TUD-641) on the report of Sufyan Betanni.
Recent Stories
Meter tampering, gas theft main reasons behind over billing in Balochistan: Tara ..
JUI-F chief expresses concerns about state of democracy in Pakistan
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
More rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at isolated places: PMD46 seconds ago
-
Officers to be transferred if fail to achieve target: Najmi Alam49 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt in touch with real representatives of farmers: Azma Bukhari10 minutes ago
-
Funds allocated for repair, maintenance of Chakdara-Upper Dir road10 minutes ago
-
Young man found dead a day after killing teenage girl, DPO seeks report10 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 612 meters on gas theft11 minutes ago
-
Conference on 'Pure and Applied Mathematics' kicks off11 minutes ago
-
Meter tampering, gas theft main reasons behind over billing in Balochistan: Tarar11 minutes ago
-
President urges steps to promote local businesses for GB’s self-sufficiency11 minutes ago
-
Brother, sister jump into river, girl saved11 minutes ago
-
International workshop on "Gemstones" held at UET11 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief expresses concerns about state of democracy in Pakistan17 minutes ago