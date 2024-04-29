Youth dies in Tanker-Rickshaw collision

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A 22-year-old boy was died and two others got injured in a collision between a tanker and a ‘Qingqi Rickshaw’ here in the limits of Paroa police station.

According to police, a ‘Qingqi Rickshaw’ was collided with a Tanker on Highway near Chashma-II Sugar Mills here in the limits of Paroa police station.

As a result, 22-year-old Mehrban son of Sher Zaman died on the spot while Rickshaw Driver 53-year-old Saeed Ullah son of Afzal Khan and 18-year-old Sufyan Betanni son of Sher Ahmad Betanni got injured.

The Paroa police registered a case against the unknown driver of Tanker bearing registration number (TUD-641) on the report of Sufyan Betanni.