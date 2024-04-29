Open Menu

Youth Dies In Tanker-Rickshaw Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Youth dies in Tanker-Rickshaw collision

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A 22-year-old boy was died and two others got injured in a collision between a tanker and a ‘Qingqi Rickshaw’ here in the limits of Paroa police station.

According to police, a ‘Qingqi Rickshaw’ was collided with a Tanker on Highway near Chashma-II Sugar Mills here in the limits of Paroa police station.

As a result, 22-year-old Mehrban son of Sher Zaman died on the spot while Rickshaw Driver 53-year-old Saeed Ullah son of Afzal Khan and 18-year-old Sufyan Betanni son of Sher Ahmad Betanni got injured.

The Paroa police registered a case against the unknown driver of Tanker bearing registration number (TUD-641) on the report of Sufyan Betanni.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Driver Died Afzal Khan

Recent Stories

Meter tampering, gas theft main reasons behind ove ..

Meter tampering, gas theft main reasons behind over billing in Balochistan: Tara ..

11 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief expresses concerns about state of demo ..

JUI-F chief expresses concerns about state of democracy in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chin ..

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested

3 hours ago
 SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

4 hours ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

4 hours ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

4 hours ago
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

7 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan