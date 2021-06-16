Youth killed during one-wheeling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth was killed during one-wheeling here in the area of Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that an unidentified youth was one-wheeling on his motorbike on when he lost control and fell on the busy Faisalabad-Jaranwala road in front of DSP Office late last night.

He received serious head injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while the police started investigation for identification and search of the family.