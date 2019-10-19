Youth shot injured in Karachi

Young man in Karachi WAS shot injured by Police man. Citizens handed over the accused to police.According to media reports in the area of Fairer (Karachi) Police man , Fahad opened fire on citizen and injured him after exchanging hot words in a petty quarrel

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Young man in Karachi WAS shot injured by Police man. Citizens handed over the accused to police.According to media reports in the area of Fairer (Karachi) Police man , Fahad opened fire on citizen and injured him after exchanging hot words in a petty quarrel .

Citizen subjected the accused policeman to violence and handed over him to police.Victim in his statement stated that at the time of incident Policeman was drunk.The policeman stated" I came with my family and felt that some people were chasing me and I opened fire on them.Police have filed FIR and started investigation.