UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Shot Injured In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

Youth shot injured in Karachi

Young man in Karachi WAS shot injured by Police man. Citizens handed over the accused to police.According to media reports in the area of Fairer (Karachi) Police man , Fahad opened fire on citizen and injured him after exchanging hot words in a petty quarrel

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Young man in Karachi WAS shot injured by Police man. Citizens handed over the accused to police.According to media reports in the area of Fairer (Karachi) Police man , Fahad opened fire on citizen and injured him after exchanging hot words in a petty quarrel .

Citizen subjected the accused policeman to violence and handed over him to police.Victim in his statement stated that at the time of incident Policeman was drunk.The policeman stated" I came with my family and felt that some people were chasing me and I opened fire on them.Police have filed FIR and started investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Fire Police Young Man FIR Family Media

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan becomes top Instagram personality in f ..

1 minute ago

Champion Marquez secures his first pole at Japan M ..

6 minutes ago

Two killed, 4 injured in road mishaps in Sargodha ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom, Moha ..

6 minutes ago

Cement sales decline by 50pc to almost 70,000 tons ..

6 minutes ago

Govt decides to ban Ansar ul Islam, a subordinate ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.