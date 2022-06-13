Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi said that the youth has a fundamental status in the society and their welfare was an integral part of our responsibility

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi said that the youth has a fundamental status in the society and their welfare was an integral part of our responsibility.

He expressed these views while sending students from different schools to Lahore for study tour under the ongoing youth engagement policy, said the press release issued here on Monday.

Where the students will study at higher educational institutions, historical and recreational places.

The DC said that the purpose of this small effort was to recognize the importance of youth in the development of the country.

Our youth are full of potential and the present government was taking practical steps to fully empower the youth, he said.

He said the provincial government had formulated a youth engagement policy for better training and promotion of their positive role in the society.