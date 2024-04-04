ZAB’s 45th Death Anniversary Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 08:42 PM
The 45th death anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party’s founding chairman and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) observed on Thursday with a pledge to continue his mission
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The 45th death anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party’s founding chairman and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) observed on Thursday with a pledge to continue his mission.
The function was arranged by the local PPP leadership and Dua was offered for the departed soul at 4 pm in Jinnah Park.
ZAB was brought to gallows on April 4, 1979, inside the Rawalpindi Central Jail (Jinnah Park), which was leveled to the ground after the hanging, and a new prison was built at Adiala.
President City Chapter Raja Kamran Hussain on the occasion said that ZAB dedicated his life to the people and democracy.
He shaped awareness about the social, civil, economic, and political rights among the masses and soothed the country by uniting the four provinces.
The constitution of 1973, which was passed with the consensus of all political parties present in parliament at the time, was a monumental achievement of ZAB.
The local PPP leadership with a large number of party workers participated in the event.
