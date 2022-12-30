Zahid Iqbal appointed additional director FAC

(@FahadShabbir)

Zahid Iqbal was appointed as Additional Director Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) and he took over charge of his office here on Friday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Zahid Iqbal was appointed as Additional Director Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) and he took over charge of his office here on Friday.

FAC spokesman said that Zahid Iqbal joined Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) as deputy director on contract basis through Punjab Public Service Commission in 2019-20. However, now his service was regularised along with regularisation of other officers of PUCAR including Muhammad Luqman IT Administrator, Toheed Ahmad Ans Assistant Director Music, Suhail Kamran Communication & Marketing Officer, Muhammad Waseem Akram Research Officer, Muhammad Salman Assistant Director Procurement and Sher Baz Assistant Director ICH from the date of expiry of their contracts.

Zahid Iqbal was performing duties as deputy director Sargodha Arts Council from where he was transferred and posted as deputy director FAC.

Later, Zahid was also assigned additional charge of a vacant post of director FAC for a period of three-month or till the posting of a regular director whichever would be earlier, he added.