UrduPoint.com

Zahid Iqbal Appointed Additional Director FAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Zahid Iqbal appointed additional director FAC

Zahid Iqbal was appointed as Additional Director Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) and he took over charge of his office here on Friday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Zahid Iqbal was appointed as Additional Director Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) and he took over charge of his office here on Friday.

FAC spokesman said that Zahid Iqbal joined Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) as deputy director on contract basis through Punjab Public Service Commission in 2019-20. However, now his service was regularised along with regularisation of other officers of PUCAR including Muhammad Luqman IT Administrator, Toheed Ahmad Ans Assistant Director Music, Suhail Kamran Communication & Marketing Officer, Muhammad Waseem Akram Research Officer, Muhammad Salman Assistant Director Procurement and Sher Baz Assistant Director ICH from the date of expiry of their contracts.

Zahid Iqbal was performing duties as deputy director Sargodha Arts Council from where he was transferred and posted as deputy director FAC.

Later, Zahid was also assigned additional charge of a vacant post of director FAC for a period of three-month or till the posting of a regular director whichever would be earlier, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Music Punjab Sargodha PPSC Post From

Recent Stories

VC OPC inaugurates medical camp

VC OPC inaugurates medical camp

1 minute ago
 Addl IGP South for strict security on new year nig ..

Addl IGP South for strict security on new year night

1 minute ago
 Iran offers to hold cultural fair in Peshawar

Iran offers to hold cultural fair in Peshawar

1 minute ago
 Rehabilitation of flood victims biggest challenge, ..

Rehabilitation of flood victims biggest challenge, Balighur Rehman tells Kundi

1 minute ago
 RWMC making efforts to keep hill station clear for ..

RWMC making efforts to keep hill station clear for tourists

14 minutes ago
 PA committee members notified

PA committee members notified

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.