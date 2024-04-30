Zaid Bin Maqsood Appointed As Commissioner Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has been transferred and appointed as Chief Commissioner Islamabad and CDA Chairman.
He was transferred on the recommendation of the Interior Ministry and the Punjab government provided his services to the Federation.
Secretary Services Zaid Bin Maqsood has been posted as Commissioner Lahore.
