Zaidi, Hammad hold meeting on Karachi power supply

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday met with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar and discussed matters related to Karachi power supply.

During meeting, Ali Zaidi highly appreciated Ministry of Energy for providing additional 200 MW power to Karachi on priority basis to overcome load shedding in the city, said a statement.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said the government was adopting all possible measures to ensure smooth power supply across the country including port city of Karachi.