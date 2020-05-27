UrduPoint.com
Zaidi Visits Plane Crash Victim's Residence; Offers Fateha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday visited the residence of plane crash victim Ahmed Ishtiaq to condole with the bereaved family.

He offered Fateha with the family members of the victim, according to a communique.

The PTI lawmakers and leaders including Akram Cheema, Bilal Ghafar and Adil Ahmed were accompanied the minister on the occasion.

He said, "The tragic incident of the plane crash is a difficult phase for all of us."The minister said the grief of the bereaved families could not be explained in words. He said their hearts went out to the bereaved families of all the plane crash victims.

Syed Ali Zaidi said the purpose of the visit was to sympathize with the families. "This national tragedy has saddened the whole nation," he remarked.

