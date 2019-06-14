Zardari examined at RIC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was taken to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after he complained of chest pain.

According to an RIC official Zardari was brought at the hospital by the NAB officials and was examined by the doctors.

When contacted local leader of PPP Amir Fida Paracha, he confirmed that on complain of chest pain, the NAB had called the panel of doctors of polyclinic Hospital at NAB office who referred former President to RIC.